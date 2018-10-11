FERC approves startup of part of Enbridge's NEXUS gas pipeline

Enbridge's (ENB -1.6% ) request to put part of its $2.6B NEXUS natural gas pipeline from Ohio to Michigan into service is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, enabling it to transport 970M cf/day.

NEXUS, a partnership between ENB and DTE Energy (DTE -1.6% ), is one of several gas pipelines designed to connect production in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio with customers in other parts of the U.S. and Canada.

Once the 255-mile project is fully in service, it will be able to carry as much as 1.5B cf/day of gas.