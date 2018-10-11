Allbirds makes some noise

Environmentally-friendly shoe startup Allbirds discloses that it closed a Series C funding round of $50M. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Tiger Global were the lead investors.

The new funding round values Allbirds at over $1B, sources tell Fortune. That $1B isn't far off from the $1.29B market cap of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and $1.46B valuation of Caleres (NYSE:CAL). Other shoe companies that may want to keep an eye on Allbirds as it broadens its comfort shoe portfolio include Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK), Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) and Skechers (NYSE:SKX).

The online retailer has stores in New York and San Francisco, with plans to open a store in the U.K. next year. The new funding round could help expansion into other regions.