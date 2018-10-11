Facebook removes more content; disinformation gets more homegrown

Facebook (FB +0.6% ) today removes 559 pages and 251 accounts in its latest steps against "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

That includes bad actors on Facebook's anti-spam rules. Some were "ad farms using Facebook to mislead people into thinking that they were forums for legitimate political debate."

That's different from older spam that would hawk fraudulent products, Facebook notes.

Meanwhile, a New York Times report notes that the well-known Facebook disinformation campaigns linked to Russia for the 2016 election are now increasingly created by Americans.

"Politics has always involved shadings of the truth via whisper campaigns, direct-mail operations and negative ads bordering on untrue," Sheera Frenkel writes. "What is different this time is how domestic sites are directly emulating the Russian playbook of 2016 by aggressively creating networks of Facebook pages and accounts — many of them fake — that make it appear as if the ideas they are promoting enjoy widespread popularity."