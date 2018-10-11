Canada reportedly set to announce steel safeguard measures

Canada's government reportedly will unveil measures aimed at thwarting the potential dumping of steel imports from global makers looking to avoid U.S. tariffs, likely as early as today.

The measures are said to include provisional safeguards for seven types of steel including wire rod, steel plate and concrete reinforcing bar, and likely will include a mixture of quotas and tariffs.

Implementing the measures could address concerns from the Trump administration that foreign companies are using Canada as a backdoor to move their metals into the U.S.

Among potentially relevant tickers: X, AKS, NUE, STLD

ETF: SLX