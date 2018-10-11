Amazon, FedEx, and UPS drop on proposed USPS price increase

The U.S. Postal Service proposes a 9% to 12% increase in shipping charges for the parcel select service used by Amazon (AMZN -3.5% ), UPS (UPS -2.5% ), and FedEx (FDX -1.4% ).

The parcel select service is the last and costliest step in shipping that gets the package to the customer’s door. The USPS wants to charge 9.3% more on packages weighting over one pound and 12.3% on anything lighter.

President Donald Trump previously criticized the USPS for allegedly giving Amazon too good of a deal on shipping. But the USPS says the proposals aren’t in response to that criticism.

The USPS also wants to increase priority mail express prices by 3.9%, priority mail by 5.9%, and first-class stamps by 10%.

Regulators need to approve the changes, which would then go into effect on January 27.

