Canopy Growth CEO talks cannabis demand

Canopy Growth (CGC -1.3% ) CEO Bruce Linton tells Financial Post during an interview that there is "no chance" licensed cannabis producers will meet consumer demand on day one of legalization on October 17.

Linton thinks the supply and demand equation will normalize in 2019 and 2020.

Watch the full interview

Related stocks: TLRY, CRON, OTCPK:MJNA, OTCQX:ACBFF, GWPH, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCPK:CBIS, OTCQB:APHQF, OTCQX:TRTC, OTCQX:CANN, OTCPK:ERBB, OTCPK:GRNH, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:CVSI, OTC:FITX, MJ, OTCPK:HEMP, OTCQB:CBDS, OTCPK:BLOZF, OTCQB:KSHB, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCQX:SPRWF, OTCPK:AGTK, OTCPK:AMMJ, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCPK:HYYDF, OTCQB:GBLX, OTCQB:AERO, OTCPK:MCOA, OTC:HMLSF, OTCQB:CNAB, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTCQB:KAYS, OTCQB:ENRT, OTCPK:ENDO, OTCQB:NTRR, OTCPK:REFG.