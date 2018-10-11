TransCanada says part of West Virginia Mountaineer pipeline now in service

TransCanada (TRP -2.3% ) tells U.S. energy regulators that its Columbia Gas Transmission unit has placed into service part of its 2B cf/day Mountaineer XPress natural gas pipeline in West Virginia.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved Columbia’s request to put Mountaineer’s Elk River compressor station into service on Oct. 5.

Mountaineer is one of several pipelines designed to connect production from the Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio with customers in other parts of the U.S. and Canada.