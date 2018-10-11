Coinbase's active traders decline; index fund to close

Coinbase (COINB), one of the largest crypto exchanges, has seen the number of monthly U.S. customers trading on its platform declining 80% in the December 2017-September 2018 timespan, according to a study by Tribe Capital. During that period, Bitcoin lost about 60% of its value.

The Tribe findings jibe with another study, from Diar Ltd., that says Coinbase's U.S. dollar volume sank 80% from Q4 2017 to Q3 2018.

In a different, but related, development, Coinbase is shutting its index fund to re-focus on a new retail offer, The Block reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. The fund attracted fewer clients and raised less funds than expected.

Instead, Coinbase is starting a new feature called "Coinbase Bundle" that allows users to buy a bundle of coins listed on its exchange with a starting investment of as little as $25.

