Cannonball upgrades WWE to Buy on earnings growth upside

Cannonball Research has upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +0.6% ) to Buy, pointing to earnings growth expectations and a pullback to an attractive point.

Price hikes should boost revenue growth in the company's content rights business by 32.4% in 2019 and 76.5% in 2020, writes analyst Vasily Karasyov. That's due to international agreement renewals on the way.

Karasyov says the firm expects EBITDA of $255M for fiscal 2019 and $522M for 2020, and the expectations "leave room for upside."

Karasyov raised the price target for WWE to $95 from $78, implying 14% upside. Shares had risen as much as 5.1% today before pulling back.

Source: Bloomberg