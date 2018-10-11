Consolidated-Tomoka Land acquires 8 retail ground leases for $32.3M

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) acquires the fee simple interest in eight single-tenant retail ground leases adjacent to the St. Johns Town Center mall in Jacksonville, FL, for about $32.3M.

The ground leases--on 10.45 acres--all have rent escalations during the initial term, most of which are every five years, and have a weighted-average remaining term of about 15 years.

Transaction is expected to be part of a 1031 like-kind exchange associated with land sales and possibly the recycling of certain multi-tenant income properties.

As a result of this transaction, Consolidated-Tomoka's income property portfolio has a total of 45 properties with aggregate net operating income of $32.6M and a weighted average lease duration for single-tenant income property portfolio of about 9.7 years.

