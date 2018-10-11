Avenue Therapeutics up 95% on dim Ad Com prospects for Trevena's oliceridine

Thinly traded nano cap Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI +95.2% ) is the latest tiny biotech to break out. Shares are up on a whopping 66x surge in volume as they try to break free of a nagging downtrend that began in March after a short-lived Q1 rally.

The buying appears to be related to the likely thumbs down for Trevena's (TRVN) pain med oliceridine by an FDA advisory committee, expected to vote momentarily.

Avenue's pain relief candidate is IV tramadol. A Phase 3 study in patients following bunion removal surgery was successful and another Phase 3 in patients following abdominal surgery is underway. Trevena's APOLLO-1 & -2 studies enrolled the same patient populations.

On the capital front, at the end of June, ATXI had $9.4M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $12.8M in H1.