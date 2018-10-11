U.S. crude oil tumbles 3% amid risk-off posture, rising stockpiles

Oil prices settled at more than two-week lows as global stock markets fell, with investor sentiment made more bearish by a bigger than expected build in U.S. crude inventories.

November WTI crude finished -3% at $70.97/bbl, while Brent crude for December delivery ended -3.4% at $80.26/bbl, both posting their lowest settlements since Sept. 21.

The EIA reported U.S. crude inventories rose by 6M barrels last week, more than double analyst consensus expectations but well below the 9.7M-barrel rise reported yesterday by the American Petroleum Institute.

The energy markets are part of the risk-off posture across all asset classes, and given the larger than expected build in U.S. crude supplies and flat demand for gasoline, “we wouldn’t be surprised to see a deeper selloff as the week comes to an end,” says Tariq Zahir of Tyche Capital Advisors.

Among select oil and gas names: XOM -3% , CVX -3.2% , BP -1.8% , RDS.A -2% , COP -2.7% , PXD -3.5% , APA -3.3% , DVN -2.5% , EOG -3.5% , CHK -4.9% , SWN -3.1% , RRC -3.6% , SLB -2.6% , HAL -1.9% , BHGE -3.1% , KMI -2.7% .

