Bloomberg:YPF in talks to divest a minority stake in its power unit to Asian Fund

Argentina state-run oil company YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF -3% ) is in advanced talks to sell 25% stake in its power unit to an undisclosed Asian fund.

YPF will retain operational control and expects to use the proceeds to finance the expansion of its power generation business in Argentina.

YPF Energia Electrica will be re-branded as YPF Luz, and expects to have power generation capacity of over 5,000 megawatts by 2023, as compared to current capacity of 1,800.

Previously, the company was in talks with GE and Blackstone as well for the divestiture

Bloomberg Source