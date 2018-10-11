Huntington Ingalls -6% as Goldman downgrades to Sell

Huntington Ingalls (HII -5.7%) plunges after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $208 price target, trimmed from $220, as analyst Noah Poponak says the company's pace of growth may not support current valuation levels.
HII is now the most expensive stock in Goldman's defense coverage on economic, price-to-earnings and free cash flow yield, Poponak says, expecting the stock to underperform defense peers in the medium-term given the valuation.
Poponak also sees risks to revenue growth, margin levels and free cash relative to market expectations, and he expects HII's earnings will decline in 2019.
