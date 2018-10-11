Trump and Xi plan to meet at G-20 meeting in November: WSJ

The White House is proceeding with plans for President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to meet at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires at the end of November, in a step that could help ease trade tensions between the two nations, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing officials from both countries.

One of the people on the U.S. team that's planning the summit meeting is Christopher Nixon Cox, grandson of former President Richard Nixon, whose trip to China in 1972 eventually resulted in diplomatic relations between China and the U.S.

