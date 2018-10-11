REITs punished along with rest of market

Often a recipient of buying when the major averages head south, the REIT sector fell even further than the broader markets today.

The S&P 500 fell 2.1% . The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR -2.7% ) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ -2.8% ).

Selected equity REITs: Realty Income (O -2.4% ), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA -4.3% ), Senior Housing Properties (SNH -2.9% ), CBL (CBL -3.9% ), Macerich (MAC -2.6% ), Stag Industrial (STAG -3.6% ), Vornado (VNO -3.8% ), Hospitality Properties (HPT -3.2% ), Public Storage (PSA -1.5% ), Preferred Apartment (APTS -3.1% )

Mortgage REITs (REM -1.6% ) weren't spared either: Annaly (NLY -2.2% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC -1.4% ), Two Harbors (TWO -1.7% ), Armour (ARR -1.7% )

ETFs: VNQ, MORL, IYR, REM, RQI, MORT, SCHH, RNP, RFI, KBWY, DRN, NRO, URE, ICF, XLRE, JRS, RWR, SRS, FREL, DRA, DRV, RIF, LRET, REK, RIT, FRI, FTY, PSR, USRT, WREI, IARAX, RORE, BBRE, PPTY