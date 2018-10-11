Corium to go private in a transaction valued at ~$500M

Gurnet Point Capital or GPC agrees to acquire Corium (NASDAQ:CORI) that develops, manufactures and commercializes specialty trans-dermal products.

GPC will pay $12.50 / share in cash, as well as provides for a Contingent Value Right of $0.50 per share payable based on FDA approval of Corplex Donepezil, for Alzheimer’s disease

Including CVR, the deal is valued at ~$504M; total offer prices represents a 50% premium over October 10 closing price

The deal is expected to close by end of 2018, and Corium will also offer to repurchase its $120M in convertible notes.