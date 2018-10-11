With markets reeling, Tencent Music pauses IPO

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) -- the Tencent unit that had planned one of the biggest public debuts of the year -- is pausing its initial public offering amid market turmoil, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It will wait at least until November to come out in hopes that pricing will stabilize in the meantime.

Tencent Music had planned to start a roadshow next week and start trading the week after that.

Amid a number of downdrafts in the stock market, parent Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has been hit particularly hard, with shares down 34% so far this year. OTCPK:TCEHY dropped 1% in U.S. trading today.

Previously: Tencent Music files for U.S. IPO (Oct. 02 2018)