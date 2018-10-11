MGM Resorts aims high with sports betting operations

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) sees a huge opportunity in converting sports fans into sports bettors.

The company is talking to sports leagues and individual teams as it looks to position itself to benefit from the evolution of the betting industry.

Earlier this week, MGM inked a sports betting deal with the United Auburn Indian Community to potentially give it another land-based betting venue. Even a step beyond that would be placing betting parlors/kiosks in sports stadiums, seen as a future reality by newly-hired MGM Interactive Gaming exec Scott Butera.

Previously: MGM-GVC joint venture in sports betting pact with Indian casino operator (Oct. 9)