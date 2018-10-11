Progenics to advance I-131 1095 into Phase 2; shares up 4% after hours

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) is up 4% after hours on the heels of its announcement that it plans to advance I-131 1095, a PSMA-targeted radiotherapeutic, into Phase 2 development for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
The mid-stage study will evaluate the combination of I-131 1095 and Pfizer and Astellas' XTANDI (enzalutamide) in chemo-naïve mCRP patients.
Small molecule I-131 1095 binds to the extracellular domain of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a protein overexpressed on prostate cancer cells. Once bound, I-131 is internalized and the beta radiation kills the cancer cells.
