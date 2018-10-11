Duke Energy, Southern Co. assessing massive damage after hurricane

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it is assessing catastrophic damage to parts of its electric system in the Florida Panhandle in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

DUK says 80% or more of its customers (~31K) in Bay, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson and Wakulla counties lost power as the storm came ashore yesterday, causing widespread damage to electric transmission and distribution facilities, including substations, utility poles, power lines and other system components, all need to be replaced or repaired before power can be restored to individual homes and businesses.

Also, Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power subsidiary says it has restored electric service to 234K customers following the hurricane, with 116K still without power in the state.