Exfo misses in Q4 despite double-digit sales gains

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) neared a double-digit gain in sales but missed expectations and saw a deeper loss than expected in its fiscal Q4 earnings.

Sales grew 9.9%, and net loss (IFRS basis) was $4M, down from year-ago profit of $0.8M.

Bookings fell to $63.1M from a year-ago $66.3M; book-to-bill ratio fell to 0.91, from a prior-year 0.99.

Gross margin (before D&A) was 60.4%, down from 61.9%.

For the full year, sales were up 10.8%. EBITDA amounted to $17.2M.

Q4 sales breakout: Physical-layer, $43.2M (up 5.8%); Protocol-layer, $25.96M (up 17.3%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET

Previously: EXFO misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Oct. 11 2018)

Press release