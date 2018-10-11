Oil companies begin restoring Gulf of Mexico operations after hurricane

Major oil producers and drillers including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and BP have begun returning workers and restoring production at Gulf of Mexico facilities shut in preparation for Hurricane Michael.

The storm knocked 680K bbl/day from oil production and 744M cf/day from natural gas output, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which also reported workers had returned to 30 of the 89 production platforms that were unmanned yesterday.

XOM and CVX say they were in the process of returning to normal operations at two production platforms and BP said it was redeploying crews to four platforms after completing safety checks.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) says it had expanded its shut-ins to three offshore platforms, and is waiting to return workers due to safety concerns.

Utilities say nearly 850K electricity customers were without power today; power outages also were delaying fuel deliveries in Georgia to customers of Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. fuel network.