First Interstate BancSystem to buy two banks in Idaho for total of $202.8M

First Interstate (NASDAQ:FIBK) agrees to buy Idaho Independent Bank (OTCPK:IIBK) and Community 1st Bank (OTCPK:CMYF) in separate agreements, as it moves to expand its presence in Idaho.

IIBK shareholders will receive 0.5 FIBK share per IIBK share, representing an implied purchase price of $22.73 per share based on Oct. 5 closing price, or an aggregate value of $181.3M, including a $5.4M cash consideration for option holders.

The CMYF holders will get 0.3784 FIBK class A common share per CMYF share, representing a purchase price of $17.20 per share, or an aggregate value of $21.5M.

FIBK sees the deals adding 3% to annual EPS in the first full year after the acquisition and beyond. The company also sees recovering minimal tangible book value dilution from the transaction in less than two years.

