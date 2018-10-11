DBM Global to acquire GrayWolf Industrial for $135M

HC2 Holdings's (NYSEMKT:HCHC) operating subsidiary DBM Global (OTCPK:DBMG) agrees to acquire GrayWolf Industrial, a specialty maintenance, repair and installation services provider, for $135M.

DBM says that the transaction is accretive to DBM's EBITDA, and provides the company to enter the heavy maintenance & repair industry.

"The acquisition of GrayWolf Industrial further solidifies HC2’s model of acquisition and growth, while continuing to focus on one of its goals of DBM Global becoming a $1B revenue construction and industrial services company.” says Philip Falcone HC2’s Chairman, CEO & President.

The deal is expected close by Q4