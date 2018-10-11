Stocks add to yesterday's carnage; Dow's two-day losses top 1,300 points

Stocks extended yesterday's rout in a volatile session that saw the Dow industrials swing more than 750 points from its high to its low before closing 545 points lower to bring its two-day losses to more than 1,300 points.

The S&P 500 sank 2.1% in its sixth straight decline and closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since April; the benchmark average is now down 5.5% for the week and 6.9% below its Sept. 20 record close.

“U.S. growth is still very good,” says Jason Draho of UBS Global Wealth Management. “But we’re waking up to the reality that this late in the economic cycle, you get higher rates, you get more volatility and more bumps in the road.”

A drop in bond yields today offered some relief for stock traders, who have been cautious since yields shot to multi-year highs last week; the 10-year yield fell 9 bps to 3.13% and the two-year Treasury note slipped a basis point to 2.85%.

The flattening of the yield curve weighed on lenders, which depend on the interest rate differential between what they pay for deposits and what they make on loans, sending the S&P's financial sector tumbling 2.9%.

The energy sector (-3.1%) was another major underperformer, as WTI November crude oil fell 3% to a three-week low $70.97/bbl.

The tech and communication services sectors, which contain many of the high-growth names that had been leading the market higher, tried to stage a rebound and were up modestly intraday before finishing lower by 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Investors hope strong Q3 earnings will provide a pillar of support for the stock market; big banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo unofficially kick off Q3 earnings season tomorrow morning.