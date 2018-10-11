J&J cleared of liability by New Jersey jury in talc cancer case

A New Jersey jury clears Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) of liability after less than a day of deliberations in a case involving a woman who alleged that the company’s talc-based products, including its baby powder, contain asbestos and caused her cancer.

J&J has been fighting talc cancer lawsuits for years, but the litigation has shifted in recent months to include allegations of asbestos contamination, with plaintiffs claiming asbestos fibers in the company's products are causing both ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

In July, a Missouri jury smacked J&J with a $4.69B verdict in the first trial alleging asbestos contamination caused ovarian cancer in 22 women; the decision is under appeal.