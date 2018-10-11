SSR Mining reports Q3 production results

SSR Mining reports Q3 production data from three mines.

At Marigold mine, gold production increased 18.3% Q/Q to 58,459 ounces; gold sales was +27.8% to 59,612 ounces due to strong production and decrease in bullion inventory; recorded material movement of 21.3M tons, +33% Q/Q

Produced 27,831 ounces of gold at Seabee, +18% due to higher average mill feed grade of 9.52 g/t gold and mill throughput; gold sales increased 42.2% to 29,175 ounces.

At Puna mine, 0.7M ounces of silver and 3.2M pounds of zinc was produced, primarily driven by processing of stockpiles with higher zinc content; silver sales were 0.6M ounces.