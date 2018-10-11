Chilean court suspends sale of SQM stake to Tianqi Lithium

Chile’s Constitutional Court suspends a deal allowing the sale of a 25% stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) to China’s Tianqi Lithium after agreeing to hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by SQM’s controlling shareholder.

The lawsuit, filed yesterday by SQM’s controlling shareholders, alleges Chile’s antitrust court failed to follow due process when it approved a settlement allowing Tianqi to buy the stake in SQM, the world’s second leading producer of lithium.

Tianqi says the Constitutional Court’s decision to review the appeal by SQM’s controlling shareholders is just a formality; the court says it will hear arguments in the case on Oct. 22.