Corn, soybean prices surge after USDA cuts production outlooks

Corn and soybean futures jumped in Chicago trade today after the U.S. Department of Agriculture unexpectedly cut its production forecast, citing an anticipated lower corn harvest due to smaller than expected yields and a likely decrease in harvested soy acres in key states such as Illinois and Minnesota.

According to this month's USDA estimates, CBOT December corn settled $0.07 higher at $3.69/bushel, while November soybeans settled $0.06 higher at $8.59/bushel; also, December wheat came in $0.03 lower at $5.07/bushel.

Despite the cuts, the U.S. soybean crop is still projected as the biggest ever, while corn harvest is forecast to rank as the second biggest on record: Soybean production is pegged at 4.69B bushels with yields averaging a record 53.1 bushels/acre, and the corn crop is seen at 14.778B bushels with an average record yield of 180.7 bushels/acre.

In September, the USDA had forecast a corn crop of 14.827B bushels and a soybean crop of 4.693B bushels.

ETFs: DBA, CORN, WEAT, SOYB, RJA, DAG, JJA, AGA, WEET, FUD, UAG, USAG, AGF, TAGS, ADZ,