Bloomberg: Broadcom-CA brouhaha brings federal probes

The Broadcom-CA memo kerfuffle has spurred investigations into stock manipulation, Bloomberg reports.

After Sen. Rand Paul argued for a national-security review of Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) $19B acquisition of CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA), Broadcom announced that a forged memo was circulating among members of Congress over the need for such a review.

Shares of both companies fell yesterday and now the Justice Dept. and SEC are probing whether the memo was made to manipulate the prices.

Those probes may not ultimately conclude that fraud was committed, but the Defense Dept. says "Our initial assessment is that this is likely a fraudulent document."