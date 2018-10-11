NY Post: Athenahealth may re-consider bids from previous suitors

Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) +1.8% after-hours following a NY Post report that the company recently has reached out to suitors it previously rejected as stronger bids have failed to materialize.

Suitors whose offers were deemed too low months ago are being invited to take a second look, but the bids are believed to value the company at no more than $135/share, according to the report, which adds that a bid from Elliott Management, which owns 9% of the company, is not the highest.

ATHN is deciding between a full sale, a merger with Pamplona Capital’s NThrive or to continue as a listed company, and if the company decides not to sell or merge, it must find a new CEO to replace ousted Jonathan Bush; former GE chief Jeff Immelt has been running ATHN as its executive chairman since the summer.

