Baozun wraps on high note after CLSA upgrade

After premarket declines along with a downdrafting tech market, Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) finished the regular session up 1.6% and is up another 2.4% postmarket following a boost to Buy at CLSA.

Shares have pulled back by nearly a third over the past three months, but CLSA analyst Man Ho Lam expects "robust" growth in gross merchandise volume: 51% Y/Y gains to 6.2B yuan, mainly driven by nondistribution GMV (57%). A change in revenue mix could bring gross margins to 60%, CLSA says. (h/t Bloomberg)