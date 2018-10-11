Marathon's Anacortes is third Washington refinery to curb ops after fire

Marathon Petroleum’s (NYSE:MPC) Anacortes plant is the latest of oil refinery in Washington state forced to shut or curb operations after natural gas supply to the facilities was disrupted by a pipeline fire in Canada earlier this week.

The operations halt at the 120K bbl/day Anacortes refinery follows Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) shutdown at its 145K bbl/day Puget Sound refinery and Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) adjustment of operations at its 105K bbl/day Ferndale plant until natural gas supply could be restored.

Pacific Northwest gasoline for prompt delivery in the physical market added ~$0.40/gallon today, trading at as much as $0.55/gallon above Nymex gasoline futures; the increases lifted fuel prices across the West Coast.