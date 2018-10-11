FT: Vale chief to focus on increasing shareholder returns

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has achieved its goal of cutting net debt in half to $10B and now plans to focus on increasing returns to shareholders, CEO Fabio Schvartsman tells the Financial Times.

“There is nothing more than can or should be done," the CEO tells FT. “Our stock is still very under appreciated. There is still a lot to be recognized by the market.”

Vale has been a major beneficiary of China’s efforts to reduce excess capacity in its sprawling steel industry and clean up its environment, which has raised demand for the company’s high grade, low impurity iron ore.

“This is a very good moment for our iron ore business. The best we have had for many, many years,” Schvartsman says.

One of the biggest challenges in Vale’s nickel business is its Goro project in New Caledonia; Vale has been seeking a partner to help share the cost of building a new $500M storage area for waste material at the mine but so far without success.

“We are studying different scenarios and will have a final decision by the end of the year,” says Schvartsman, declining to provide further details.