Anaplan prices initial public offering at top of raised range

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) has priced its initial public offering at $17/share, the top of a just-boosted range.

The company had marketed the offering to come between $13-$15/share, and yesterday bumped that range to $15-$17.

It's selling 15.5M shares at that price, making for a raise of $263.5M. Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to 2.325M additional shares at the IPO price.

The stock should make its debut on the NYSE tomorrow.

