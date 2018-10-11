Verizon alters exit package for workers it was outsourcing

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has changed up the exit package for about 1,000 U.S. workers it planned to outsource to Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY).

Those workers had been told they weren't eligible for severance, but now they have the choice of taking the exit package or moving to Infosys with a two-year guarantee of comparable pay and benefits.

That's in response to some disappointment from employees that they were being transferred to a new company rather than receiving severance packages comparable to those colleagues received.

Verizon recently signed a $700M IT outsourcing deal with Infosys, and decided to rebadge the workers hours before several thousand colleagues got a different buyout offer of three weeks of pay for each year served (up to 60 weeks).

After hours: VZ +1.2% .

