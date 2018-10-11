Steel industry due for a bounce, led by Nucor, Seaport analyst says

U.S. policy uncertainty and recent declines in forward steel pricing have outweighed the bullish outlook for long-term global steel demand, but Seaport Global analyst Derek Hernandez thinks steel stocks (NYSEARCA:SLX) are due for a bounce.

Hernandez expects the Trump administration to continue to support the U.S. steel industry through Section 232 tariffs through at least 2020, despite investor concerns that an end to the tariffs are always only a tweet away; at worst, Trump would replace the tariffs with quotas in the event he agrees to drop them.