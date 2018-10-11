Enterprise Products ups spending plans for Mont Belvieu project by $230M

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.3% ) is now considering spending nearly $790M on a natural gas fractionation project near Houston, up from $557M it was considering in August, according to a Chapter 313 tax incentive application filed this week with the Texas Comptroller.

The increase comes because EPD plans to build two natural gas liquids fractionation trains as part of the project instead of one, adjacent to its existing Mont Belvieu facilities, according to the filing.

Chapter 313 agreements allow Texas companies building certain kinds of projects to make deals with school districts that limit how much of the project's value the district can tax for a 10-year period; if EPD gets the tax incentive and moves ahead with the project, the local school district could tax only $80M of the full value of the project for 10 years, starting in 2021.