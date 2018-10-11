Safran CEO says holding off on Airbus jet discussions to Q1 2019

Jet engine maker CFM International would be ready to enter talks with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) in Q1 2019 on possible future increases in narrow-body jet production, says Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF, OTCPK:SAFRY) CEO Philippe Petitcolin.

CFM is not coping with any significant bottlenecks or problems with its own suppliers, Petitcolin says, although a few small difficulties associated with the speed of the ramp-up in production of the new LEAP engine continue to cause delays.

The company is delivering engines about a month late on average, including a delay of five weeks for Airbus and a smaller gap for Boeing (NYSE:BA), but Petitcolin says problems can be ironed out by year-end; CFM has not changed its production guidance for 1,100 LEAP engines this year and 1,800 next year.

CFM, the world’s busiest engine manufacturer by volume, is co-owned by Safran and General Electric.