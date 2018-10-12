Khashoggi case puts Saudi investment on the line

Corporate sponsors and leaders, including the New York Times (NYSE:NYT), Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and UBER, are pulling out Saudia Arabia's three-day conference known as "Davos in the desert," set to begin on Oct. 23.

Richard Branson has also suspended Saudi discussions over a proposed $1B investment in Virgin's space companies, although President Trump said he saw no reason to block investment in the U.S. over the Jamal Khashoggi case.

Turkish authorities now say they have evidence he was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Previously: Risks to Saudi investment profile (Oct. 11 2018)

ETFs: KSA