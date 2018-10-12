Oregon retrieves Tesla solar tax credits

The state of Oregon has recovered $13M it paid to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for solar power projects, after an investigation concluded that SolarCity inflated prices by 100% to qualify for higher tax credits, OregonLive reports.

Neither Tesla Energy nor its accounting firm, Novogradac & Company, admitted wrongdoing in the settlement.

The news comes as Tesla announced that all vehicles placed by Oct. 15 are eligible for full federal tax credits of $7,500 as the rebate expires this quarter due to the EV maker hitting the 200,000 delivery mark.