China's trade surplus with U.S. hits record

China's export engine kicked into high gear in September, producing a record trade surplus of $34.13B with the U.S. that could intensify an already-heated trade dispute.

The figure further surged to $225.79B over the January-September period as President Trump threatens an additional $267B of tariffs on Chinese imports amid trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

