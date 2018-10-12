IEA: 'Expensive energy is back'

"Our position is that expensive energy is back... And it poses a threat to economic growth," the IEA wrote in its closely-watched monthly report.

As a result of soaring energy prices, the agency revised down its demand outlook over the next two years to 1.3M bpd in 2018 and 1.4 bpd in 2019.

Oil prices have surged more than 25% this year, with President Trump repeatedly blaming OPEC for rising gasoline costs.

Crude futures +1% to $71.69/bbl.

