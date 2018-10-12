Canada unveils steel safeguards

Canada is imposing new quotas and tariffs on imports of seven categories of steel to head off a potential rise in imports as overseas steelmakers shut out of the U.S. seek new customers.

A tariff of 25% will apply starting Oct. 25, 2018 to imports “in cases where the level of imports from trading partners exceeds historical norms," and cover products like heavy plate, concrete reinforcing bar, energy tubular products, hot-rolled sheet and pre-painted steel.

Previously: Canada reportedly set to announce steel safeguard measures (Oct. 11 2018)

