U.K.'s Hammond more optimistic on Brexit

"I can tell you that personally I think I feel more optimistic today than I did a couple of weeks ago (about a Brexit deal), because we have been frankly complaining for some time that the other side wasn't really engaging with us, didn't seem to share our sense of urgency," Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer, told CNBC. "That has gone away. It is absolutely clear now that the other side is trying to move this forward."

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP