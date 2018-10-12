Futures rise as earnings season begins

The third quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest today on the heels of a backup in interest rates and a selloff on Wall Street.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and PNC Financial will all report before the bell, with U.S. futures getting a big bump overnight pending the results. Dow +0.6% ; S&P 500 +0.7% ; Nasdaq +1.2% .

Corporate tax cuts, strength in the U.S. economy, rising oil prices and share buybacks are expected to fuel double-digit earnings growth, but analysts will also be watching how often companies mention tariffs hurting their profits.