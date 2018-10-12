Futures rise as earnings season begins

The third quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest today on the heels of a backup in interest rates and a selloff on Wall Street.
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and PNC Financial will all report before the bell, with U.S. futures getting a big bump overnight pending the results. Dow +0.6%; S&P 500 +0.7%; Nasdaq +1.2%.
Corporate tax cuts, strength in the U.S. economy, rising oil prices and share buybacks are expected to fuel double-digit earnings growth, but analysts will also be watching how often companies mention tariffs hurting their profits.
Oil is up 0.8% at $71.50/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1222/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 4 bps to 3.17%.
