Mesoblast and Tasly Pharmaceutical completes transaction for cardiovascular partnership in China

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) completes the transaction with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to establish a strategic partnership in China for Mesoblast’s allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell product candidates MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks.

Mesoblast has received US$40M (AUD$57M) from Tasly, comprising an upfront technology access fee of US$20M and an equity purchase of US$20M for which Mesoblast Limited has issued 14,464,259 fully paid ordinary shares to Tasly.

As consideration, Tasly has received exclusive rights and will fund all development, manufacturing and commercialization activities in China for MPC-150-IM and MPC-25-IC.

Mesoblast will receive US$25M on achievement of product regulatory approvals in China, double-digit escalating royalties on net product sales, and six additional milestone payments.