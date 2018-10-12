Bilibili announces strategic partnership with Houston Rockets

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) collaborated with the Houston Rockets NBA basketball organization to expand its presence in the eSports sector.

Commenting on the cooperation, Ms. Ni Li, vice chairman and COO of Bilibili, said, "The collaboration with internationally influential clubs, such as the Houston Rockets, will help Bilibili form a mature business model for sports club operations. We look forward to accelerating the integration between eSports and traditional sports through our well-established friendly relations and promoting communication and development between the sports industries in Shanghai and Houston."