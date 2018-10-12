PNC sinks premarket even with Q3 beat

PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) falls 2.4% in premarket trading even as Q3 EPS of $2.82 beat consensus of $2.73. EPS rose from $2.72 in Q2 and $2.16 in the year ago quarter.

Net interest income of $2.47B, rose 2% from Q2 and 5% Y/Y; higher loan yields and securities balances and an additional day in Q3 (vs. Q2) was partly offset by increased funding costs.

Net interest margin of 2.99%, up 3 basis points from Q2, and up 8 bps from Q3 2017.

Average loans of $223.3B, up $0.7B from Q2 and up 2% Y/Y.