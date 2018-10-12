PNC sinks premarket even with Q3 beat

PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) falls 2.4% in premarket trading even as Q3 EPS of $2.82 beat consensus of $2.73. EPS rose from $2.72 in Q2 and $2.16 in the year ago quarter.
Net interest income of $2.47B, rose 2% from Q2 and 5% Y/Y; higher loan yields and securities balances and an additional day in Q3 (vs. Q2) was partly offset by increased funding costs.
Net interest margin of 2.99%, up 3 basis points from Q2, and up 8 bps from Q3 2017.
Average loans of $223.3B, up $0.7B from Q2 and up 2% Y/Y.
Average commercial lending balances grew $0.2B, with loan growth moderated by substantial payoff volumes;
Average consumer lending balances increased $0.5B Q/Q; growth in auto, residential mortgage, credit-card, and unsecured installment loans partly offset by lower home equity and education loans.
Provision for credit losses of $88M vs. $80M in Q2 and $130M in the year-ago quarter; net charge-offs fell to $91M from $109M in Q2 and $106M a year earlier.
Return on average common equity 12.32% vs. 12.13% in Q2 and 9.89% in Q3 2017.
Book value per common share $93.22 at Q3 end vs. $92.26 at Q2 end.
Previously: PNC Financial beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Oct. 12)
Previously: Futures rise as earnings season begins (Oct. 12)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox